Mumbai, November 13: Muhurat trading is the trading activity in the Indian stock market which is held on the day of Diwali. Muhurat trading is an age-old practice followed as it is believed to bring luck, prosperity and wealth. Trading is not done on the day of Diwali except for the Muhurat trading time which is one hour in the evening.

Small ceremonies and puja take place before the trading starts on the occasion of Diwali. Some traders also perform Chopra Pooja in which accounting books are worshipped before the Muhurat Trading begins. Muhurat Trading 2020: What is Muhurat Trading And Here's Why the Age-Old Practice is Still Followed on the Day of Diwali.

The timing for Muhurat trading 2020 are:

The pre-open session will start from 18:00 to 18:08.

Muhurat Trading Session will be from 18.15 to 19.15

Block Deal window will be open from 17.45 to 18.00.

Call Auction will be from 18.20 to 19.05

Post Closing will be from 19.25 to 19.35.

Muhurat trading started at BSE in 1957, and NSE has been holding it since 1992. As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that Muhurat trading on this day brings in wealth and prosperity throughout the year. An auspicious beginning is thus made on the first day of the year.

