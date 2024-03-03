Mumbai, March 3: Friendships hold immense significance in life. While jobs, cities, and circumstances may alter, friends remain constant. Despite having such supportive friendships, it can be easy to take them for granted. For Amin Sarguro, helping a long-term friend in his time of need proved costly, as Amin's pal, a Ghatkopar-based businessman, cheated him to the tune of Rs 52 lakh. Amin Sarguro had given a loan to Manish Damji Vorani in his time of crisis. Instead of paying him back, Vorani forged documents and Amin's signature to make the transaction look like a business deal so as not to return the money. The police have booked Vorani for allegedly cheating Amin.

According to a report in Free Journal, the shocking incident came to light when Amin, through his lawyer, sent a legal notice to Vorani after nearly six years of lending the money. Amin was surprised, when he received a notice reply from Vorani's counsel stating that the amount Rs 52.20 lakhs that he provided was not a loan but payment for purchasing fabric from Vorani. Following the episode, Amin registered a complaint with the police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Found With Scissors in Stomach on Public Bridge in Vile Parle After Heated Argument Leads to Physical Fight; Accused Arrested.

The 73-year-old victim hailing from Uran, Raigad owns a shop in Mumbai’s LT Marg area. As per reports, Amin and Vorani have known each other for 20 years as their shops are adjacent to each other in the same building. In 2017, 53-year-old Vorani asked for a loan from Amin and promised to pay him back in time. Amin allegedly loaned 52.20 lakhs to Vorani in three to four transactions. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With 'Murder' Weapon.

Amin claimed that he repeatedly asked Vorani to repay the money over the years, but Vorani consistently sought more time to arrange the amount. After nearly six years wait, Amin, desperate to get back the amount sought legal advice in August 2023. Vorani, in his reply, said that the money led to him was business transaction. He also sent a forged signature of Amin, along with a copy of Confirmation of Accounts, and Amin’s PAN card number. However, the “bills” Vorani submitted, showing the purchase of fabric by Amin, did not consist Tax Invoice, said Amin in his statement to the police.

On Friday night, Amin filed an FIR against Vorani at the Azad Maidan police station, citing sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), among others, of the Indian Penal Code. According to the publication, Amin claims that since their businesses are different, he never had any business-related dealings with Vorani, nor did he have any reason to make purchases from him.

