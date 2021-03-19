Mumbai, March 19: Amid the spike in cases of coronavirus in the city, the BMC reportedly said that it will make the Rapid Antigen Test facility to take samples for coronavirus testing compulsory for all malls in Mumbai. “From March 22, it will be mandatory for all malls to have the swab collection facility. A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told India Today TV. COVID-19 Surge in Mumbai: No Decision on Lockdown, But People Have to Cooperate, Says Nawab Malik.

This decision comes in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. The officials told the news channel that in crowded places like malls, it becomes difficult to check for asymptomatic coronavirus patients, which is likely to spread the virus. “So either the people show their negative report before entering a mall or be ready for the swab test,” he reportedly said. COVID-19 Surge in Mumbai: Huge Crowd Seen at Famous Dadar Market Despite Rising Cases in the City, Social Distancing Norms Flouted (See Pics).

As per reports, the BMC officials have ruled out the possibility of a night curfew and lockdown in the city. However, the checking at public places including bus stops, public parking lots, outside eateries will be increased.

On Thursday Mumbai reported 2,877 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus tally to 3,52,835. With eight more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the total death toll in the city stands at 11,555. Mumbai currently has 18424 active coronavirus cases.

