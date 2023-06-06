Mumbai, June 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai and Pune, and surrounding areas would receive heavy rainfall later this week. The IMD, in its weather bulletin, has said a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast of the Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. This may result in heavy rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend.

The monsoon arrival in Kerala is expected to be delayed further, the weather department has indicated without specifying a fresh date for its likely onset. Meanwhile, a Twitter handle named Mumbai Weather has said Monsoon 2023 is likely to make onset over Kerala on June 8, while Mumbai onset is unlikely at least till June 13. However, the account said pre-monsoon rains likely to start by this weekend over Mumbai and Pune and surrounding areas. Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Onset of Southwest Monsoon Around June 4 in Kerala, IMD Predicts Normal Downpour This Season.

Depression Over Arabian Sea:

Depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral & adjoining southeast of Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours: India Meteorological Department — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Monsoon Onset:

Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala on 8 June. Mumbai onset unlikely at least till 13 June but pre-monsoon rains likely to start by this weekend over Mumbai & surrounding areas.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) June 6, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy Tentative Dates:

Tentative dates for #CycloneBiparjoy June 03-07: LPA to form. Light drizzles over Mumbai. June 08-10: Heavy rains over Maharashtra, Pune, Mumbai to get intense rains. June 11-12: Mumbai and Konkan to get very heavy rains. Flashfloods likely in Konkan.#MumbaiRains #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UQFtT3de3v — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) June 3, 2023

Besides this, IMD has said that a formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. Dubbed Cyclone Biparjoy can also result in heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining regions. To sum it up, it is expected that several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, may witness heavy rains between June 8 to 10. It is forecasted that Mumbai and Konkan will likely get very heavy rains on June 11 and 12, with flash floods likely in Konkan. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest News Updates: IMD Says Depression Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm, Mumbai May Receive Heavy Rainfall on These Dates.

The IMD said fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea from June 6, and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).