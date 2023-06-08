Mumbai, June 8: In Mumbai's Mira Road neighbourhood, a 56-year-old man has been accused of killing his 32-year-old live-in partner and further using two cutters to chop her body into more than 20 pieces in attempt to remove evidence.

The culprit has been taken into custody by the Naya Nagar police, who are questioning him further. According to early investigations, he killed her because of a domestic dispute. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

How the Horrifying Murder Came to Light

The police claim that on Wednesday, residents of J-wing of Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society, Geeta Nagar, Phase-7, phoned them to complain about a foul smell coming from flat number 704.

Police Team Arrests Accused Manoj Shahane

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 32-year-old woman killed by 56-year-old live-in partner | As per Police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces. Police say that the accused boiled pieces of her body… pic.twitter.com/ilFUfWVOLY — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

Following this, a squad from the Naya Nagar police station went to the building, broke open the flat and discovered the decomposing body of a woman lying inside. Saraswati Vaidya, a 32-year-old orphan, has been identified as the victim.

Shocking Details Emerged During Probe

The initial probe suggests that in order to dispose of the body of Saraswati Vaidya, the accused Manoj Shahane had bought two tree cutters. Following reports from neighbours, authorities were only able to find the victim's legs inside the apartment while the other 13 parts of the woman’s body were discovered at the accused’s other residence. Meerut Murder Video: Woman Lawyer Shot Dead; Ex-Husband, His Father Arrested.

According to some sources, the suspects cooked Vaidya's body parts (7-8) in a pressure cooker to ensure there was no bad odour, however, official confirmation is still pending. According to police, the accused may have fed the cooked body pieces to stray dogs in the locality.

