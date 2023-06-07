Mumbai, June 7: Temzen Imna Along, the head of the BJP in Nagaland, tweeted on Wednesday about an alleged hate crime against two Nagaland men in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Saffron party's well-known politician from the Northeast attached a news story about the event and said it was 'disheartening' to witness individuals from the Northeastern sections targeted because of their dietary preferences and cultural practises. Racist Attack in Bangalore: Auto-Rickshawwala Racially Abuses North-Eastern Rapido Driver in Middle of Road (Watch Video).

BJP MP Temzen Imna Along Condemns Hate Crime

I am deeply pained to hear about the recent hate crime against two men from Nagaland who were attacked for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food. It is disheartening to see our brothers from the northeastern region being targeted and discriminated against for their… pic.twitter.com/z0DK5zKvXy — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 7, 2023

Nearly 10 Men Launched the Attack

According to an English publication, the incident occurred Sunday night in Ahmedabad's Chanakyapuri neighbourhood. According to the complaint in the matter, nearly ten men attacked the victims because they were selling and serving northeastern and non-vegetarian cuisine.

Rovimezo Kehie and Jamir have been named as the two victims in the instance. When Rovimezo's boss contacted to alert him that a bunch was attacking Jamir, he was reportedly at a friend's house and had rushed to the spot to save him.

Baseball Bats Used in the Attack

Rovimezo and Jamir were further threatened by the attackers that they would both be killed if they continued to sell non vegetarian food in the area. Both the victims have sustained injuries. 'Tu Bhartiya Nari Hai To Main Kya Nagaland Se Aayi Hun': Temjen Imna Along Questions Kapil Sharma for Cracking Insensitive Joke in This Old Video.

Rovimezo was hit hard on the head with a baseball bat and required four stitches on his head. Rovimezo and Jamir were taken to the hospital by their employer. The report stated that they were brought to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).