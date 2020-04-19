PM Modi Thanks Small Traders, Shopkeepers For Playing Crucial Role in Fight Against COVID-19

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the role played by small traders and shopkeepers amid the battle against COVID-19 in India. Modi praised the small-scale entrepreneurs for braving the odds and discharging their routine services amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also credited them for ensuring the last-mile connectivity of essential food items in the ongoing lockdown.

"Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember his contribution. I know that it is challenging to follow social distancing yourself and get others to follow it," Modi said in a series of tweets posted in Hindi.

"In this time of crisis, the countrymen are able to follow the lockdown, in which many sections of society have a positive role. Let us imagine what would happen if these small traders and shopkeepers did not take the risk of their own life and did not deliver the necessities of everyday life?" he added.

"In future also, shops must follow social distancing, we have to ensure this. All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for this contribution in the hour of crisis," the Prime Minister further said.

Over the last decade, the grocery sector witnessed a tectonic shift in India as consumers began preferring branded retail chains rather than the local kirana shop.

Since the large-scale operators use the economies of scale, they are able to provide higher discounts than the small shopkeepers. Considering the constantly surging inflation, several Indian households have deserted the kirana shops and are buying ration from the retail giants.

During the lockdown, however, the strict social distancing norms and the restrictions on public movement placed by the government compelled the locals to rely on the small shopkeepers to procure essential items, including food products. The shopkeepers in most urban and rural localities have adhered to strict social distancing norms.