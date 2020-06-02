PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Discuss India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh During Telephonic Conversation

PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump discussed the India-China border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Trump day after the US President offered to mediate between India and China over the border issue. However, India had rejected Trump's mediation offer. PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, G-7 Among Other Issues.

Turning down Trump’s offer to mediate, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that India was engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve the issue. Last week, Trump had tweeted, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China.

Tweet BY PM Modi:

Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

On Thursday, Trump had also claimed that he spoke to PM Modi, who was not in a "good mood" over the "big conflict" between the two countries. Interacting with journalists in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump had said a "big conflict" was going on between India and China. However, India denied Trump’s claims. It said that PM Modi did not talk to Trump since April 4 this year and at that time both the leaders had a discussion over hydroxychloroquine.

In today’s telephonic conversation, Trump also invited PM Modi to G-7 summit. Both the leaders also discussed several other issues, including COVID-19 pandemic and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation. PM Modi called the telephonic conversation with the US President “warm and productive”. Trump also warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year.