Ludhiana, April 18: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his stepson and his aides in the Manupur village on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Avtar Singh.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused have been identified as Amrik Singh (Stepson), Jaspreet Singh (Son), and two others. Reportedly, Amrik on Sunday ran a tractor over Avtar Singh, later Jaspreet and their two accomplices cremated the body at a ground in the Manupur. Punjab: Months After Youth’s Murder in Ludhiana, Two Arrested.

The cops have registered a case under sections 302, 201, and 120 B of the Indian penal Code (IPC). A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, said the police. However, the murder motive is yet to be established.

