Rahul Gandhi Jabs Donald Trump Over 'Retaliation' Warning, Says India Must Allow Hydroxychloroquine Export After It's Available to Indians in Ample Quantity

New Delhi, April 7: Rahul Gandhi indirectly attacked the government after the Ministry of External Affairs informed that India would export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to all the neighbouring countries, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first."

His comment strongly hinted at Donald Trump's 'retaliation' threat which he gave to India if hydroxychloroquine is not exported to US from the country. In an earlier statement, Donald Trump that he spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi regarding releasing the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States after India last month banned the drugs for exports. Trump warned of retaliation, in case Indian PM doesn't allow the supply to come out of the country. India to Supply Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol to Nations Badly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic on Humanitarian Grounds.

Check Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2020

The Indian Ministry today, informed that India would be supplying hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. "We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, "said MEA on this matter. The United States' Federal Drug Administrator (FDA), according to President Trump, is focusing on the anti-malarial drug-hydroxychloroquine to find the cure for coronavirus, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives in the country.