Mumbai, January 10: In a case of suspected suicide, a 22-year-old sailor hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was found dead with a bullet injury on an Indian Navy vessel here on Sunday morning, official sources said.

A bachelor, Ramesh Jaiswal was working as an Electrical Artificer 5 (Power) on INS Betwa. His service rifle was found near his body. Farmers' Protest: Sant Baba Ram Singh, Sikh Priest, Shoots Self at Singhu Border, Dies.

The deceased is survived by his parents and a younger sister. Jaiswal had recently returned to duty after a vacation. The reason behind the suspected suicide is not known. Mumbai Police is probing the matter with the help of Navy authorities, the officials said.

