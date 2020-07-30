Ayodhya, July 30: In a shocking incident, a priest and 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya, where the laying of the foundation stone ceremony of Ram Temple will take place on August 5, tested positive for coronavirus. According to an NDTV report, Pradeep Das, the assistant to the chief priest has been found coronavirus positive. The 16 policemen who tested positive were engaged in security duties at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

PM Narendra Modi has been invited to the groundbreaking event and is expected to attend the ceremony along with 50 VIPs. The Trust had earlier informed that around 200 people will be present for the ceremony at the complex. The number will include priests, security, guests and locals. PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Ram Temple on August 5, All Chief Ministers To be Invited to the Event.

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, soil from Badrinath and water from Alakananda River reached Ayodhya on Thursday. According to reports, all efforts to ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures are being made including a helipad for the Prime Minister three km from the Ram Janambhoomi site.

