Mumbai, February 25: A serious security lapse occurred at Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, when a ticketless individual managed to infiltrate the passenger building and navigate through multiple checkpoints before being apprehended at the boarding gate.

The incident, described as a “massive security breach” by a senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs, has led to the suspension of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official and the registration of an FIR against the trespasser, reported The Hindu. The CISF, Mumbai airport authorities, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) are currently investigating the incident. Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: Unidentified Person Sends Email Threatening to Blow Up Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport if USD 1 Million in Bitcoin Not Paid, Police Register Case.

The offender, a male passenger reportedly of unsound mental health, gained entry into the passenger building gate by tailgating another person. Despite the presence of automatic e-gates, additional entry points were manually operated by CISF personnel during peak rush hours, which is when the incident occurred. Mumbai: Elderly Man Walks From Plane to Terminal Due to Shortage of Wheelchair at Airport, Collapses and Dies.

The trespasser was able to bypass the pre-embarkation security check area, where passengers are frisked and their cabin baggage scanned, by tailgating another passenger through the automatic e-gates. He repeated this tactic at the immigration check area.

The individual was finally halted by an airline’s ground staff at the boarding gate when he failed to produce a ticket and was handed over to the CISF.

While the CISF admitted to its error in allowing the ticketless individual to enter the main building, it also attributed part of the blame to the Mumbai airport, as the e-gates within the passenger building are manned by private security agency personnel. The CISF official pointed out that despite manufacturer assurances that e-gates would trigger an alarm in case of tailgating, no alarm was sounded.

The CISF has requested Adani Airport Holding Limited, which manages the Mumbai airport, to install more e-gates at the terminal entrance and enhance e-gate functionality to ensure an alarm is triggered in case of tailgating. They also suggested reducing the duration for which the gates remain open after a passenger scans their boarding pass, currently set at three seconds.

The Mumbai airport has declined to comment on the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).