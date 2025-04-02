Shamli, April 2: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man, along with his two associates, killed his second wife in Shami. The incident came to light after the deceased woman's skeletal remains were found on Sunday evening, March 30. The deceased woman was later identified as Muskan (28). It is reported that Muskan was missing since February 18. It was also learned that her disappearance coincided with the cancellation of her husband Mohammad Rizwan's bail in an old criminal case.

According to a report in The Times of India, after Muskan's sudden disappearance, her uncle, Noor Hasan, approached the police and lodged a missing person's complaint. In his complaint, Hasan named Rizwan as a suspect. On Sunday, March 30, Rizwan confessed to the crime during an interrogation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 9 Student Kills Self After Being Denied To Sit for Annual Exam and Humiliated Over Unpaid Fees by College Administration.

Amit Kishore, SP (City), said that the accused killed Muskan with the help of his two associates, Radhe Shyam and Ram Avatar. The SP also said that the accused paid his associates INR 70,000 each for their assistance. During the investigation, it was learned that the accused strangled Muskan to death and buried her body in the Narao area. In order to conceal his crime, Rizwan spent 27 days in jail after his bail was revoked.

The probe also revealed that Rizwan had married the deceased woman around four years ago. Cops also found that Rizwan maintained separate households for Muskan due to his first wife Zainab's strong disapproval. The investigation further revealed that Rizwan was under financial strain and had a three-year-old son with Muskan. Cops learned that he would provide Muskan with about INR 10,000 for monthly expenses. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife and Her Lover in Auraiya.

However, she demanded INR 40,000 to bring up their child, leading to frequent disputes between them. In the end, the accused decided to eliminate his second wife as he was frustrated by the ongoing conflicts with her.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

