Madhya Pradesh, July 28: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who tested positive for coronavirus on July 25, chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from his hospital bed on Tuesday. According to an ANI update, he spoke about how washing clothes on his own has helped his recently operated hand to heal.

He said, "Since I am coronavirus positive, I have been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine." Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Chouhan’s cabinet colleagues participated in the meet from their homes through video conferencing, while CM Chouhan chaired it from Chirayu Hospital. Cabinet minister Arvind Bhadoria who had tested positive for coronavirus is admitted to the same hospital and took part in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attends Virtual Cabinet Meet From Hospital:

#WATCH Since I am #COVID positive, I've been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine: Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan. pic.twitter.com/W1SEfxhQEq — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Ahead of the meeting, the state IT department made all the arrangements for the special system for the chief minister at the Chirayu Hospital through which he interacted with his colleagues.

