Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at Cooler Manufacturing Factory in Medchal, No Casulaties Reported

Hyderbad, May 1: A major fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing factory in Kondapur village of Ghatkesar area in Medchal District on Friday. Following the incident, three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

According to news agency ANI, the fire took place in the daytime when there was very less movement of people in the area. Though the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, other emergency services have been push in by the administration. Fire That Erupted Near Old HAL Airport in Bengaluru Contained, No Reports of Any Casualty.

