Kaushambi, December 11: A cyber fraudster posing himself as a cop allegedly tried to extort Rs 12,000 from a family in Uttar Pradesh's Karari. The imposter made a phone call to the folks and demanded money while responding to the family's request to trace their daughter. The daughter reportedly eloped with a local guy on November 19 and subsequently the family had filed a complaint in the police station. The police are now frantically looking for the scammer who made a hoax call to the family masquerading as a police man.

According to Times of India report, the chain of events unfolded when the woman allegedly ran away with a man from the local area, prompting the police to register a case under section 363 and 366 of Indian Penal Code on November 29. Following this, the family received a call from an unknown man on December 1, claiming to be a police official. The unknown man assured the family that he would help them locate the whereabouts of the eloped woman and demanded the money. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Police Foil Scamsters Attempt, Block Rs 80 Lakh of Victims of Cyber Fraud With Help of Cyber Helpline Team; Share Tips To Stay Safe and Alert.

The senior police personnel ordered the police station concerned to launch a probe into the matter as soon as they came to know about the incident. By now, Karari police had also confirmed that no one from the police station had made the call to the family for helping them out to trace their daughter. During the investigation, police learned that an unknown man from Chhattisgarh's Gole Bazar had made a call. According to the police, this unknown man has never visited Kaushambi. Cyber Fraud in Delhi: IPS Officer’s Wife, Cook Fall Prey To Fake Furniture Buyer on Quikr App, FIR Lodged.

Speaking about the incident, DSP (Manjhanpur) Abhishek Singh told the publication that a joint team of surveillance cell and cyber cell has been assigned to apprehend the man responsible for the phone call. Assuring stern action against the scammer, the police said they are also looking into the eloping incident.

