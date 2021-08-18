Lucknow, August 18: An unusual incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where a dead body of a youth was preserved in a deep freezer by his father, suspecting it to be a murder case. According to a report by TOI, the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Shivank Pathak, died in mysterious circumstances in Delhi, raising suspicion about his sudden death.

Soon after the death came to light, the father of the deceased approached a local court, seeking orders to lodge an FIR. The TOI report states that Pathak father is a retired army man. He claimed that his son had called him a few days before he died to inform him that he might be murdered or implicated in a criminal case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hangs Wife over Dowry, Arrested.

The report further quotes the man saying that he will not perform the last rites of his son until a case is registered into the matter. He said, till then his body will be preserved in a deep freezer at his house in Sultanpur. Shivank’s younger brother Eshank, who works with Indians railways and is posted in Lucknow, said the Delhi Police had not lodged any FIR in connection with his brother’s death. Also, the cops had not provided a copy of the post-mortem report.

The incident came to light after the sister-in-law Gurleen Kaur called the deceased's sister Poonam Mishra, who stays in Motinagar area of Delhi. Kaur informed her that Shivank had fainted and turned pale, adding that they took him to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

