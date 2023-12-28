Baghpat, December 28: A domestic dispute took a violent turn when a woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the eye with scissors, following a request for a cup of tea in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The woman, who has been married to the victim, Ankit, for three years, fled the scene before police could arrive.

The couple, known to have frequent disagreements over domestic issues, had been in the spotlight recently when Ankit’s wife filed an assault complaint against him and his family just three days prior to the incident, reported Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

The incident occurred when Ankit asked his wife for a cup of tea, which reportedly provoked her to attack him with scissors. The commotion attracted the attention of Ankit’s sister-in-law and children, who subsequently alerted the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife with Rolling Board for Not Making Tea, Arrested in Ujjain.

By the time law enforcement arrived, Ankit’s wife had already fled, leaving him bleeding from his injury. Police transported Ankit to a community health centre, and he was later referred to a hospital in Meerut for further treatment. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Sword For Not Serving Morning Tea on Time, Arrested.

Police have formed teams to locate the woman and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

The incident comes days after a 52-year-old man allegedly used a sword to behead his wife over a delay in bringing him his morning tea. The incident was reported from the Bhojpur village in Ghaziabad, near Delhi. The accused was enraged over his wife saying the tea will take time and this led to a quarrel between them. A case was registered and the accused taken into custody.

