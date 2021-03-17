Ahmedabad, March 17: Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over parts of Gujarat till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said that blistering heat will continue in Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat on March 17 and 18. "No heatwave very likely over the country during next 5 days except over Saurashtra and Kutch, where heatwave conditions in isolated places are very likely on March 17 and 18", IMD said in its weather bulletin.

In large areas, IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for consecutive two days. In small areas, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said that isolated hailstorm also very likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh during March 18-19 and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 19. Meanwhile, scattered rainfall very likely over northeast India during the next 24 hours and decrease in intensity and spatial distribution thereafter due to the influence of a trough in westerlies.

According to IMD, in large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for two days on the trot. In small areas, heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

The IMD said that several regions including parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds up to speed reaching to as much as 30-40 kmph during next 4 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).