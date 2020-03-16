BJP Files Petition in SC Seeking Floor Test Within 48 Hours in Madhya Pradesh Assembly After It Gets Adjourned Till March 26 Amid COVID-19 Scare

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, March 16: After the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak today, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Bharatiya Janata Party seeking floor test in the Assembly. After nine BJP MLAs along with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan moved to the Supreme Court and sought for a floor test in within 48 hours, the apex court stated that they will hear the matter on Tuesday.

On Sunday it was announced that all Congress legislators, including those camping in Bengaluru, will be tested for coronavirus, said the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Budget session started on a very stormy note today. Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began today. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected." Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session Adjourned till March 26 Amid Coronavirus Scare, Suspense Over Floor Test Remains.

Check ANI tweet:

Bhopal: Former #MadhyaPradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with party MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan; BJP has filed a petition in SC seeking floor test in MP Assembly. The State Assembly is adjourned till 26th March, in view of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/FR3w8DbvZp — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

On Saturday, the governor directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a floor test a few days after a major drama unfolded in the state, where the Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 MLAs. The strength of the House has come down to 222 and the majority mark now is 112.