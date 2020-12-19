New Delhi, December 19: Breaking ranks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chaudhary Birender Singh has extended his support to the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws. Chaudhary Birender Singh, who is also a former Union Minister, joined a dharna at Sampla in Jhajjar district of Haryana on Friday. Birender Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, pre-independent India’s tallest Jat leader. Farm Laws Were Not Introduced Overnight, Opposition is Lying to Farmers, Says PM Narendra Modi Amid Protests.

"I stand by them. This is everybody’s agitation now. It’s not limited to a section of society. I am already in the field and have made up my mind. If I am not in the frontline, then people will feel that I am just doing politics, nothing else," Birender Singh was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. He also said he is "morally-bound" to support the farmers' agitation to continue the legacy of his grandfather, Sir Chhotu Ram. Farmers Will See Law In Their Interest if Protests Freed From Maoists and Naxals: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I am also morally bound (to support the farmers). The concept of MSP and APMC was the handiwork of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram. First time, he brought in agricultural reforms (during British rule)," Birender Singh said. He said every section of the society is concerned about the ongoing stir and wants a solution. Singh is a member of the BJP’s national executive and his son Brijendra Singh is the BJP MP from Hisar.

Then a Union minister, Singh had offered to resign back in April last year when his son Brijendra Singh got a ticket from the BJP. He had written to then party chief Amit Shah, stating that his decision was to uphold the BJP's stand that it is against "dynastic rule", something the BJP uses against parties like Congress, NCP, and RJD. His resignation was accepted in January this year.

The farmers' agitation has continued on the 24th day on Saturday. The protesting farmers want the government to withdraw The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

