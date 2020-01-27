Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Why You Are Not Arresting Sharjeel Imam, Arvind Kejriwal Asks Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, January 27: Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that if "Delhi CM is in favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not?", Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the remark of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam and said that no bad politics should be played on this matter. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also asked Home Minister why Imam has not been arrested yet despite him making a very serious statement. Sharjeel Imam, Who Called For Splitting North-East From India, Charged With Sedition on Direction of Modi Government, Says Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Sharjeel talked about separating Assam from the country. It is very serious. You are the country''s home minister. This statement of yours depicts petty politics. It is your duty to immediately arrest him. He made the statement two days back, why are you not arresting him? What is the compulsion or do you want to do more dirty politics on the matter," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Amit Shah's 'Phone Dead But No WiFi' Jibe, Says 'Use Our Free Charging Points'.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

शरज़ील ने असम को देश से अलग करने की बात कही।ये बेहद गंभीर है।आप देश के गृह मंत्री हैं। आपका यह बयान निकृष्ट राजनीति है।आपका धर्म है कि आप उसे तुरंत गिरफ़्तार करें।उसे ये ऐसा कहे दो दिन हो गए। आप उसे गिरफ़्तार क्यों नहीं कर रहे? क्या मजबूरी है आपकी? या अभी और गंदी राजनीति करनी है? https://t.co/UTVv9noFVo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2020

Iman, one of the main organisers of Shaheen Bagh, had made this seditious remarks during a public meeting in Aligarh on January 16. In a video of his speech, Imam can be heard saying that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India by obstructing the rail and highway routes. After the clip went viral, three separate FIRs were filed against him by Delhi, Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Earlier today, Shah dared Arvind Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh and asked him if he is favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not. "I want to ask Kejriwal whether he is in favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not? Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi," Home Minister said.