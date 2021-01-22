Bhopal, January 22: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but "his tongue is his enemy" and therefore he could not carve out a "suitable place" for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Uma Bharti Calls For Liquor Ban in All BJP Ruled States, Says 'Important to Maintain Balance in Society'.

"Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But he has no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy. (That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carve out a suitable place in the Congress," Bharti told reporters. She said Singh may have donated the amount out of "reverence".

Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of "main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma" in the Ram Temple trust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 as donation for the construction of the temple.