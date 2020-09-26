New Delhi, September 26: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh turned 88 today. Wishes poured in for the renowned economist from leaders across parties. On Dr Manmohan Singh's 88th birthday, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi led his party members to wish the former Prime Minister. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said India feels the absence of a prime minister with the "depth" of Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh Birthday: Five Rare Known Facts About The Former Prime Minister As He Turns 88-Year-Old.

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," Rahul Gandhi tweeted with #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh. The Congress described Dr Singh as "one of the most competent world leaders" and a dedicated leader who was always committed towards the overall well-being of each Indian. Manmohan Singh Birthday 2020: Inspiring Quotes by Former Prime Minister As the Great Economist as He Turns 88.

"A dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest & surest possible way. Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," the Congress said. "In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh's vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows (sic)," it added.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Wish Manmohan Singh on His 88th Birthday:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harjot Singh Bains were among politicians who wished Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday.

Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the most renowned economists in the world and former Prime Minister of India, was born on September 26 in the year 1932. He became the second prime minister after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who retained the post after completing a full five-year tenure.

