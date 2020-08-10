New Delhi, August 10: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020, saying it aims to loot the country and will destroy the environment. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of helping select industrialists and businessmen with the EIA 2020 draft, adding that it must be taken back. Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government on Jobs, Urges People to Join Youth Congress's 'Rozgar Do' Campaign.

"The objective of the draft EIA2020 is clear - #LootOfTheNation. This is another terrible example of what the BJP government has been doing for the 'friends' of the suit-boot who have robbed the resources of the country. EIA 2020 draft must be withdrawn to stop #LootOfTheNation and environmental destruction," Rahul tweeted. The Wayand MP also wrote a long post on his Facebook page, describing the EIA draft as "disgraceful and dangerous". Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Govt For Removing Document on Chinese Intrusions in Ladakh From Defence Ministry's Website, Tweets 'PM Lacks Courage to Even Name China'.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Withdrawal of EIA 2020 Draft:

"The new Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft which has been placed by the BJP Government for public feedback, is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous. Not only does it have the potential to reverse many of the hard-fought gains that have been won over the years in the battle to protect our environment, but it could also potentially unleash widespread environmental destruction and mayhem across India," Rahul posted.

Rahul Gandhi Facebook Post on EIA Draft 2020:

The Congress leader termed the EIA 2020 draft as a 'disaster', stating that it "seeks to silence the voice of communities who will be directly impacted by the environmental degradation it unleashes." "If EIA 2020 is notified by the Government, the long term consequences of the widespread environmental degradation will be catastrophic for us and future generations of Indians," he warned.

