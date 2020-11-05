Saharsa Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Saharsa district of Bihar. The Saharsa Assembly constituency falls under the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. About 1,207 candidates are contesting in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In the 2015 Assembly Elections Arun Kumar of RJD won by defeating Alok Ranjan from BJP with a margin of 39,206 votes. Voting for the Saharsa election will take place on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 3 voting is scheduled to take place on November 7 in 78 Assembly constituencies of 15 districts. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 3 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 Schedule:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

RJD has fielded 46 candidates for phase 3 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, while BJP has fielded 35 candidates and JD(U) has given ticket to 37 candidates. The candidates for Saharsa Assembly Election 2020 include Lovely Anand from RJD, who will fight against Alok Ranjan of BJP and Bidhen Chandra Jha from NCP among other candidates. The winner of Bihar Assembly Election 2015 was RJD's Arun Kumar, who defeated BJP candidate Alok Ranjan by a margin of over 39,000 votes.

Voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28 and second phase was held on November 3. Elections in the state are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA, comprising of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan consisting of Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and Left, the LJP this time has decided to go alone with Chirag Paswan at the helm of affairs in the party. It is also a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

