Kolkata, April 29: The voting for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 ended at 6:30 pm on Thursday. Till 5 pm, 75.7 percent voter turnout was reported. In the last phase of polls, 35 assembly constituencies went to the polls. In the last phase, 11,860 polling booths were set up across four districts – Murshidabad, Birbhum, North Kolkata and Malda.

There were a total of 283 candidates in the fray in the eighth phase of the elections. COVID-19 protocols were followed during the polling. In the last phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deployed 641 companies of central forces, including 224 in Birbhum district to ensure free and fair voting.

Only 1000 voters are allotted for each booth to avoid crowding. The measures were taken to vaccinate polling personnel. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the EC had banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state during the last two phases of the elections

The assembly elections in West Bengal were held in eight phases from March 27 till April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2 and on the same day, results will be declared. In the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the main competition was between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third consecutive term as the Chief Minister

