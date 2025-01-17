Rinku Singh has been engaged to Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament Priya Saroj. Popular journalist Devendra Pandey posted about this development on his 'X' account while congratulating the Indian cricketer on his engagement. Rinku Singh has cemented himself as a crucial member of the Indian cricket team in the T20I format after his exploits for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and was one of their retained players ahead of IPL 2025.

Rinku Singh Gets Engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Priya Saroj https://t.co/7H56GDh0VE — Devendra Pandey 🦋 (@pdevendra) January 17, 2025

