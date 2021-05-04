Lucknow, May 4: In a shocking incident, a man alledgely tried to implicate a Doctor in UP's Rae Bareli in a fake case, as he denied to give the former a 'favourable' COVID-19 test report. As per the reports, the accused, identified as Rashid, had got himself tested for coronavirus despite any symptoms, as he had to attend a wedding function. However his report came positive, following which he was asked to go into self-isolation.Maharashtra: 2 Arrested in Pune for Issuing Fake COVID-19 RT-PCR Reports; Probe On.

Pankaj Tripathi, SHO, Salon, told the Times of India that accused Rashid went to Dr Rizwan Ahmad’s place for a coronavirus test. “After he tested positive, he went under home isolation for 14 days. He, however, suspected that his COVID-19 test report was fake and that his uncle had taken him for a ride,” he said, as per the report. Delhi Couple Produces Fake COVID-19 Negative Certificates for Visiting Dharamshala, Put Under Institutional Quarantine.

Following which, Rashid planned to implicate the Dr Rizwan Ahmad , who happens to be his uncle as well, in a fraudulent case. The accused claimed that Ahmad for issuing fabricated coronavirus tests reports from the patients in return of money. The police, however, reportedly found his claims baseless and he was arrested. Tripathi told the TOI, “We have booked Rashid under Epidemic Act, dishonesty and criminal breach of trust."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).