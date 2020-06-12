Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). And there is zero doubt over this tag. The first-ever footballer to attain billionaire status. The celeb with the most number of followers on Instagram. Is there anything he is not scripting history in? The answer is a big fat NO. However, it is his lean, mean fitness machine avatar that got long-time girlfriend overwhelmed. 26-year-old Georgina Rodriguez, who recently graces the cover of Women's Health magazine admitted of being intimidated by her boyfriend's highly disciplined workout regime during coronavirus lockdown. But it has changed for good as she thoroughly enjoyed learning from Cristiano who she addresses as 'best teacher'.

35-year-old Portugal footballer is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. He is known for his dedication to fitness. Georgina who first met him in late 2016 had admitted of love at first sight. She had said, "His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited." And the Instagram model continues to be in awe of her man, calling CR7 her 'greatest inspiration.' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of Him and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Exercising Together During Lockdown.

In her conversation with the magazine, Georgina said, "Initially I was ashamed about working out with Cristiano, imagine having to train in the same space as Cristiano, I was used to working out at home when he went to train at his club so we could spend more time together when he returned. But afterwards, that feeling went, and now I love exercising with him, he's become my greatest motivation and inspiration."

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She further continued, "Cristiano trains in the morning, and again in the afternoon, he's an elite athlete, it's incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football." Though she admits there to be no similarities between their gym routines.

Georgina Rodriguez on Women's Health Magazine Cover!

Georgina Rodriguez, in her latest magazine photoshoot, looks incredibly attractive. The gorgeous woman has donned a high-waisted bottom and white racerback sports bra to leave everyone mesmerised with her goddamn beauty and hot bod. She is a mother of couple's two-year-old daughter Alana, while also being a motherly figure to footballer's other three kids – nine-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins, Eva and Mateo.

