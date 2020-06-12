Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)

Lifestyle Rashmi Mishra| Jun 12, 2020 08:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). And there is zero doubt over this tag. The first-ever footballer to attain billionaire status. The celeb with the most number of followers on Instagram. Is there anything he is not scripting history in? The answer is a big fat NO. However, it is his lean, mean fitness machine avatar that got long-time girlfriend overwhelmed. 26-year-old Georgina Rodriguez, who recently graces the cover of Women's Health magazine admitted of being intimidated by her boyfriend's highly disciplined workout regime during coronavirus lockdown. But it has changed for good as she thoroughly enjoyed learning from Cristiano who she addresses as 'best teacher'.

35-year-old Portugal footballer is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. He is known for his dedication to fitness. Georgina who first met him in late 2016 had admitted of love at first sight. She had said, "His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited." And the Instagram model continues to be in awe of her man, calling CR7 her 'greatest inspiration.' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of Him and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Exercising Together During Lockdown.

In her conversation with the magazine, Georgina said, "Initially I was ashamed about working out with Cristiano, imagine having to train in the same space as Cristiano, I was used to working out at home when he went to train at his club so we could spend more time together when he returned. But afterwards, that feeling went, and now I love exercising with him, he's become my greatest motivation and inspiration."

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She further continued, "Cristiano trains in the morning, and again in the afternoon, he's an elite athlete, it's incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football." Though she admits there to be no similarities between their gym routines.

Georgina Rodriguez on Women's Health Magazine Cover!

Georgina Rodriguez, in her latest magazine photoshoot, looks incredibly attractive. The gorgeous woman has donned a high-waisted bottom and white racerback sports bra to leave everyone mesmerised with her goddamn beauty and hot bod. She is a mother of couple's two-year-old daughter Alana, while also being a motherly figure to footballer's other three kids – nine-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins, Eva and Mateo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Cristiano Ronaldo wife Georgina Rodriguez Georgina Rodriguez age Georgina Rodriguez Hot Pics Georgina Rodríguez Instagram Georgina Rodríguez Pregnant Magazine covers
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final, CR7 Tweets 'We’ll Always Be Together'
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final, CR7 Tweets 'We’ll Always Be Together'
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Motivated Like Never Before' for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final As Football Returns in Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Motivated Like Never Before' for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final As Football Returns in Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20? Twitterati Eager to See Portuguese Striker in Action Post Pandemic Break
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20? Twitterati Eager to See Portuguese Striker in Action Post Pandemic Break
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up
Football

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ante Rebic And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ante Rebic And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Juventus Shares Emotional Video for Fans Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against AC Milan, Paulo Dybala Pumped to be Back!
Football

Juventus Shares Emotional Video for Fans Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against AC Milan, Paulo Dybala Pumped to be Back!
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?
Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five JUV vs MIL Encounters
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five JUV vs MIL Encounters
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement