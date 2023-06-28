The more you praise Deepika Padukone, the less it would be. She has well represented India on international level. Besides making appearances at the Oscars, Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala, Deepika is also the house ambassador to Louis Vuitton and this only explains how prominent she is in the fashion world. DP's sense of styling had always made enough headlines. But while her outfit did all the talking earlier, it's time we talk about her makeup. Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 Gown Shared Resemblances With Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar Outfit.

One look at Deepika Padukone's makeup looks and you are convinced that she's a lover of kohl eyes. She likes to adorn her big beautiful eyes with kajal and they sure look mesmerising. If you are a lover of eye makeup or simply like to add some Kajal to your ordinary loom, Deepika is the name that you must look up to. Her different looks will be enough inspiration for y'all. It's the way she plays with her eyes and lets them do all the talking that does all the magic. To elaborate more on which, let's check out some of her most stunning kohl-eyed looks. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani & Kiara Advani's Corset Looks That We Approve!

The Eyes Chico!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) Big Beautiful Eyes Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) Sensual Glare Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) Let Her Eyes Do All the Talking Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) All Dolled Up Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) If Eyes Could Kill Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) Smokin' Hot Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram) So, are you going hunting for that perfect kohl, already?

