For Kiara Advani, Eclectic Electric Blue and Bewitching Black, It’s a Slay Mode On for Guilty Promotions!

Kiara Advani for Guilty promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kiara Advani has regaled us with her on-screen exuberance, courtesy Fugly, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories and Good Newwz. Off-screen too; she treads with a strong fashion game in tow. The millennial has carved a firm foothold in tinselville. Kiara Advani's always chic style game underlies minimalism and effortless charm. Not the one to enlist a designated stylist or hanker for trends, Kiara relies on one as the occasion demands. Her personal sense of style is non-fussy, neat and elegant. The premiere of Guilty saw Kiara channel a crisp vibe in an electric blue pantsuit. Kiara took to the promotional vibe with a black jumpsuit.

Kiara's styles are accompanied by a subtle beauty game as she struts with a whiff of confidence and natural flair of elegance. Styled by Alia Al Rufai, Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani, here's a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty in Akanksha Gajria Sari? Who Aced the Sexy Saree Vibe?

Kiara Advani - Bawse Lady

It was an electric blue pantsuit by Alina Anwar Couture teamed with vinyl strappy sandals, statement earrings, sleek center-parted hair and subtle makeup.

Kiara Advani for Guilty promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kiara Advani - Bold and Beautiful in Black

A jumpsuit from Esse was teamed with sleek strappy sandals by Steve Madden was complimented by nude makeup and sleek hair. Cold Weather and Hot Fashion Ahead, Courtesy Kiara Advani and Her Chic Airport Style!

Kiara Advani for Guilty promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Guilty, a Netflix drama directed by Ruchi Narain and written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon, and Atika Chohan features Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape and marks the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to be released on 6 March 2020.