Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is the new face of Vanity Fair's October issue and boy, does she look hot on the cover! The actress features in their new edition that has her discussing various topics - from feminism, raising two daughters, to her of a lifetime. Gal has certainly become a favourite with the masses and looking at her signing spree, we can vouch for her to be the next number one actress in Hollywood. Besides bagging some amazing movies in her kitty, Gal has also been a red carpet favourite, wooing our hearts with her fashion extravaganza. Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals She Doesn’t Use Private Jets to Make a Difference for the Planet.

Gal Gadot's new photoshoot for Vanity Fair sees her posing in a red faux leather dress and we are smitten. A round of applause for the actress who was able to set the temperature soaring with her piping hot picture that looked incredible from every possible angle. Gal's magazine shoot promises to be a rather striking affair and we can't wait to see all the inside pictures from her same affair. For someone who's as confident as Gal, the cover picture completely justifies her strong self. It's bold, compelling and sensuous if we must say. Gal kept her styling extremely simple by pairing her chic bodycon dress with subtle makeup and wet hair to go with. Gal Gadot Looks 'Wonder'ful On the Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine's October 2020 Edition! (View Pics).

Gal Gadot for Vanity Fair

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gal Gadot's new collaboration with Vanity Fair is just what we needed to brighten up our mundane week. For someone who's obsessed with us (read us), the photoshoot is like a blessing in disguise. It blesses our social media feed while we continue admiring her beautiful soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).