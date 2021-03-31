Hina Khan and her love affair with the Maldives is a tale in itself. The Hacked actress is a self-proclaimed water baby who loves exploring the exotic country like no one else. Hina was recently holidaying in the Maldives and we had an opportunity to marvel at some of her gorgeous clicks. Besides posing in her colourful maxi dresses and co-ord sets, Hina also grabbed our eyeballs in her different bikinis and was sure a sight for sore eyes. Hina Khan’s Recent Airport Appearance Scores High on Our Fashion Meter (View Pics).

Hina Khan's newest update sees her decked up in a pink polka dot bikini with a matching jacket. The actress is lounging around in the sand while helping us learn how to pose on the beaches. Pairing her look with nothing else but a pair of oversized sunglasses, Hina's looking breathtaking and sensuous at the same time. With the wind in her hair and sand in her toes, she's making us root harder for her this time. If looking hot is ever a crime, Hina would be behind the bars all around the year. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote?

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina is a fashion marvel and her tryst with fashion has evolved and improved in recent years. After making a stunning debut at the Cannes International Film Festival, Hina is busy decking up in style on multiple occasions. Her fandom has seen a steep rise and we hope she continues to share such ravishing pictures that only make us fall in love with her over and over again. Here's looking forward to her next update.

