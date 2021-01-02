Kate Bosworth is an actor and model whose contribution to the cinema world is quite noteworthy. The beautiful actress who kickstarted her career with minor roles in films like The Horse Whisperer and Remember the Titans rose to fame with her third film titled Blue Crush. Kate essayed the role of a young surfer in this box-office hit and received immense love from the audience for her acting. Julianne Moore Birthday: 5 Movie Roles of the American Actress That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist!

Kate was a part of many hit films and was also a part of many independent films as well. Her role as Dawn Schiller in the crime film Wonderland and Sandra Dee in the Bobby Darin biographical drama Beyond the Sea are some of the best performances given by the actress. Bosworth was also a part of Superman Returns where she portrayed the role of Lois Lane. Other key performances given by Kate include her roles in 21, Straw Dogs, And While We Were Here and horror films like Before I Wake and The Domestics.

But apart from being a stellar actress, tabloids often talk about Kate's subtle fashion game. She is one of the few celebrities who has a curated wardrobe with outfits that are routinely chic. She is often the muse when it comes to the topic of styling and slamming a basic look up. Her choice of attires always consists of sleek aesthetics, unique silhouettes and she often lets the outfit do the talking for her. Today as the actress turns 38, we decided to dig into her wardrobe and list down 5 of her best outfits that prove why she is everybody's muse when it comes to fashion. Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In A Snazzy Blue Kate Spade Dress At NYFW - View Pics.

The Hollywood Glam Dress

It is very evident that Kate loves to dress up and this look was one of the chicest she has ever looked. Kate opted for a hot pink coloured dress by Prabal Gurung for her stunning entry at the Golden Globes. The gown had a plunging back with a knot on the front which helped accentuate Kate's feature. The key highlight was the ponytail that the actress went for to complete this look.

The Late Late Show Dress

Kate arrived at James Corden's chat show The Late Late Show looking like a bomb. The satin dress in golden colour was from Bec+Bridge's customised collection. The actress added a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised the outfit with a diamond necklace and a similar pair of earrings. Her makeup was bold and classy as she went for a red lipstick, matt base, glossy look.

The Premiere Look

Kate was last seen in Netflix's show The I-Land and had been promoting it with full zest. On one of the many promotional outings, the actress opted for this sleek outfit and made heads turn at the event. She paired a pair of green leather pants with a lemon-coloured top. She added a snake print leather jacket to go with her look and paired a silver necklace to complete the look.

The Arrival At CMT Award Night

Kate yet again opted fr a sleek look for her arrival at CMT's award night. She yet again dressed in a customised turquoise gown by Prabal Gurung. The dress was an embellishes shimmery body fitting dress that accentuated the actress' curves. Her forever favourite diamonds were also added by the actress in the form of a ring and statement earrings. The actress kept the makeup minimal.

The Floral Way!

Bosworth opted for a very pretty dress by Erdem for one of her outings. The dress was all about bright colours and the floral vibe. She completed the look with a pair of pink heels. She kept her makeup very basic and went for a pink lipstick, matt base, brushed brows and tinted cheeks and added a pair of statement earrings to complete the look.

Kate knows how to make head turn whenever she makes an entry and that is what we love the most about her. She is all decked up one day and is all about wearing comfy clothes the next day and that is what makes her everyone's style muse. Join us in wishing the fashionista a very happy 38th birthday.

