Trust Kim Kardashian to break the internet every now and then. The reality TV star who's now an indistinguishable member of the Hollywood social circle has come a long way since her KUWTK days. From being a TV star to a beauty mogul and also an entrepreneur, Kim is a social media sensation whose popularity surpasses many H-town celebs. Right from sensation bikini pictures to show-stealing red carpet avatars, Kim K gets it right all time, every time. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Her All-Black Balenciaga Look.

After breaking the internet with her sexy pictures in ripped jeans, Kim Kardashian decided to stun us once again. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her sexy white satin bodycon dress. The ravishing off-shoulder bodycon dress looked supremely hot and desirable on the star and we can't stop drooling over her new clicks. If the word hotness ever needed a new definition, Kim K's name would be it. Kim Kardashian Soaks the Sun in a White Bikini As She Enjoys a Day by the Beach (View Pics).

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Kim Kardashian and her fashion shenanigans, there are chances that she'd get a chance to dress up and party once again. Considering her sister, Kourtney Kardashian got married to Travis Barker in Las Vegas, the Kardashians might come together to celebrate this big occasion. But more on that later. For now, let's focus on Kim and her sexy white dress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).