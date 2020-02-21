Malaika Arora in 'Patan Patola' Saree is Making us Sing 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di' (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credoits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's love for modern silhouettes is unmatched but the times when she stuns us with her ethnic picks are very rare. Usually, the lady prefers flaunting her toned figure in modish gowns with bold necklines but her recent appearance is strikingly different from her other outings. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl was recently present at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and she looked resplendent in her traditional six yards. The very famous Patan Patola saree that belongs to Gujarat looked ravishing on this belle femme and needless to say, she wooed our hearts with her #ootn. Malaika Arora Takes the Neon Trend to Another Level With Her Stunning Look in This Asymmetrical Gown (View Pics).

Malaika Arora in Sangeeta Kilachand

Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous in this beautiful, vintage patan patola saree accentuated with intricate marodi embroidery from the house of Sangeeta Kilachand. The stunner prefered to ditch the usual blouse and instead settled for a black crop top that perfectly complemented her red saree.

Malaika further opted for an indie look by picking oxidized jewellery that only amplified her appearance further. With soft pink cheeks, shimmery eyelids, red lips and hair tied in a chic bun, she was determined to go 'all desi' for the night. Mala's outfit was a perfect blend of contemporary styling with traditional silhouette and she couldn't have nailed it any better. Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occurring Gown!

Malaika's fashion preferences are usually spot on and she rarely misses to hit the bullseye. Be it ethnic or modern, she knows how to present herself and most importantly, she knows how to nail any damn design. Take some cues on how to style effectively from this yummy mummy next time.