Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer celebrates her birthday on February 11. The British actress has been nominated for several popular awards in different categories but her claim to fame was playing the role of Margaery Tyrell in HBO's GoT. Natalie's character was prominent in the show and she did leave a lasting impression on our minds. Not just with her powerful performances but also with her off-screen fashion game on the red carpet and other formal events. Emma Roberts Birthday: Most Stunning Appearances of the 'Scream Queens' Actress!

From picking flowy gowns to usual LBDs (Little Black Dress), Natalie has never been restrictive with her fashion choices. She likes keeping it chic but never hesitates from stepping out of her comfort zone. Her tall and lean frame helps her accentuate these designs better. While one may expect this British lady to dress up sharp, Natalie never disappoints and ends up fulfilling all your expectations. If dressing up glamorously was ever a task, Natalie would end up winning it most times. Shakira Birthday: Best Red Carpet Appearances of the 'Queen of Latin Music'.

To elaborate on why we are making such tall claims, let's delve deeper into her best style statements, shall we?

A Powerful Look

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Elegant

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy Pro Max

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Girl

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Hot

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-day Princess

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Natalie Dormer!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2023 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).