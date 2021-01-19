Samantha Akkineni is busy with the promotions of her web debut series, The Family Man, season 2. The project would mark her first-ever venture in the digital space and also her entry in the world of Hindi cinema. While she has already established a base for herself down south, Samantha is now looking forward to ruling Bollywood. One of the most well-dressed lady in the Southern cinema, Samantha takes her fashion game very seriously but like others, she has her own bad styling days. Samantha Akkineni Is Sparking Off Those Pink Vibes Only With a Brilliant Saree Style!

Usually, Samantha's styling hits the bull's eye. Her choices are glamorous and they accentuate her body type. From traditional drapes to stunning co-ord sets and cutesy dresses. Samantha has nailed them all. However, when it comes to her recent fashion outing, she has disappointed us a bit. Samantha wore a loose brown shirt with grey faded jeans from the house of Dhruv Kapoor. With huge hoop earrings and hair tied in a sleek bun, she managed to keep it basic but underwhelming at the same time. Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Samantha Akkineni for The Family Man Season 2 Promotions

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We aren't really pleased with the combination and think she could have styled it better. For someone who has probably made us fall in love with the game of fashion all over again, this was a big disappointment. Hopefully, she would ace her styling game in the coming days and not sadden us further. Over to you, Samantha!

