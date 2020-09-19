Sanjana Sangi is on a roll! She is leaving no stone unturned or no style untapped for the post-release promotions of Dil Bechara. Along with her fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira, Sanjana is giving a brilliant shoutout to the homegrown labels, some thrifty, some sustainable. One of them featuring a heady mix of the timeless print polka dots with the timeless fabric of denim from the label, Mellow Drama caught our attention. Sanjana is fondly remembered as Nargis Fakhri's cute little teenage sister from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. A popular face in advertisements, Sanjana set the ball rolling as a leading lady opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. A Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, Sanjana is also a certified style cynosure. A poster girl for easy millennial styles that's devoid of razmataz but always simple, significant and poignant, her Instagram feed is a delightful melange of homegrown labels.

The spotty motif, polka dots have always been timeless and inherently feminine chic. With denim being an inseparable part of our closets, the amalgamation of these two styles with Sanjana's interpretation was every bit gorgeous. Here is a closer look at her style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Whimsical Chic in a Shahin Mannan Blazer for the E-Promotions of Dil Bechara!

Sanjana Sanghi - Polka Dots and Denim

The cotton dress featuring polka dot print and ripped denim mini dress worth Rs. 11,800 from Mellow Drama was paired with large hoops, subtle makeup and centre-parted pulled back hair with stray strands. Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.

