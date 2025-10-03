Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for the second time after Bawaal in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romcom directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Khaitan, best known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania - both led by Dhawan - also directed the moderately successful Dhadak, which marked Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. The new film features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good!

Released in theatres on October 2, coinciding with the public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faced stiff competition at the box office from the Kannada blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1, a highly anticipated prequel with Pan-India ambitions.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Opening Day Box Office Collection

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned INR 10.11 crore on its opening day in India, with worldwide collections estimated at INR 29.5 crore.

The Budget of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Reports suggest the romcom was made on a budget of INR 80 crore. To break even, it will need to gross at least INR 160 crore worldwide.

Did 'Kantara Chapter 1' Impact 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Collections?

Undoubtedly. The prequel to the 2022 Kannada Pan-India hit Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty who also played the lead role, arrived with strong franchise value, larger-than-life South Indian appeal, and considerable box office buzz.

While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari drew younger audiences and romcom enthusiasts fond of Dharma Productions’ glossy storytelling, Kantara Chapter 1’s Hindi version alone grossed INR 18 crore on its first day, surpassing Dhawan and Kapoor’s romcom. According to Sacnilk, the India-wide net collections for all versions of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at INR 60 crore. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences.

Varun Dhawan’s Top Five Box Office Openings (India)

1. Kalank (2019): INR 21.60 crore

2. Dilwale (2015): INR 21 crore

3. Judwaa 2 (2017): INR 16.10 crore

4. ABCD 2 (2015): INR 14.30 crore

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): INR 12.25 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari could not break into Dhawan’s top five openers, ranking instead as his eighth-highest opening, behind Baby John (2024 – INR 11.25 crore) and Dishoom (2016 – INR 11.05 crore). It’s worth noting that most of Dhawan’s top openers came before the pandemic; since theatres reopened fully post-pandemic, the actor has struggled to reclaim his earlier box office momentum.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Top Five Box Office Openings (India)

1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): INR 10.11 crore

2. Dhadak (2018): INR 8.71 crore

3. Devara Part 1 – Hindi (2024): INR 7.95 crore

4. Param Sundari (2025): INR 7.37 crore

5. Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024): INR 6.85 crore

For Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is her biggest opener to date, surpassing her debut film Dhadak. However, the actress is still awaiting her first clear-cut Bollywood blockbuster.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has made a decent start at the box office but faces stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 1. While the film marks a personal milestone for Janhvi Kapoor as her highest opener yet, it hasn’t been enough to push Varun Dhawan back into his former box office glory.

With a hefty budget to recover and strong competition ahead, the coming weeks will determine whether this Dharma romcom manages to charm its way to profitability or remains overshadowed by the Pan-India spectacle of Kantara Chapter 1.

