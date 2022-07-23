Though Vaani Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, we're yet to see her full potential. The girl is finally exploring different content and we are particularly interested in her next release, Shamshera. This YRF-backed movie will see her romancing Ranbir Kapoor and from what we see, their chemistry is making headlines already. On days when Kapoor isn't shooting for her acting commitments, she's busy amping up her sartorial wardrobe that is already too hot to handle. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Kiss, Cuddle and Romance Underwater in This Love Track (Watch Video).

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Vaani has the potential to nail the trickiest of design. A muse for any designer, she's a delight to work with and a dream come true for any stylist out there. A glance through her Instagram account and you're convinced that she's a total seductress. With her sensuous looks and a wardrobe that matches her charming persona, Vaani casts a divine spell on her onlookers that's hard to match and difficult to resist. While her promotional style file for Shamshera is on point, today we'll rewind the time a little and take a look at some of her best fashion avatars from the recent past. Vaani Kapoor is Saturday Night Ready in Her Little Blingy Dress (View Pics).

So, what are you waiting for? Let's delve into her pictures, one outfit at a time!

Shamshera starring Vaani and Ranbir Kapoor also has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022.

