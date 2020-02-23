Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Hina Khan are the Fashion Offenders of this Week (View Pics)

Worst Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The same week that witnessed some mind-boggling appearances from Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif had Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora baffling us with their disappointing choices. It's a very sad feeling to see some of the usual best-dressed ladies find a place in our worst-dressed one. Blame it on their poor styling or simply a bad choice of outfit but Hina Khan and Tabu along with Shraddha and Malaika emerged as the fashion culprits of this week and it's time we elaborate why. Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in Blue Kanika Goyal Dress for Baaghi 3 Promotions.

Shraddha Kapoor

On a serious note, Shraddha's style file for Baaghi 3 promotions has been overall a saddening affair. She's picking outfits that aren't really flattering her and this one, in particular, is a sheer disaster. What was the girl even thinking?

Malaika Arora

Yes, we know neon is back in trend but can we not make it look so loud? This neon green Amit Aggarwal outfit is too harsh on our eyes and pairing it with matching pumps is making things worse. We request the diva and her stylist go a bit easy on us next time, please!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan usually doesn't disappoint but there are days when her outings are questionable. Like in this case! The grey ruched skirt paired with an off-shoulder black top and a black leather belt is just the classic case of too many things put together. And we all know what happens when too many cooks come together... yes, they spoil the broth. Hina Khan's Style File for Hacked Promotions was a Blend of Everything that's Sweet and Stylish (View Pics).

Tabu

Not that Tabu is any great dresser but she has her own 'wow' moments. However, this outing clearly finds no place in that category. This ill-fitted raw silk dress is a big no-no, even for a no fashion enthusiast like Tabu. It's sad and gaudy all at once.