Denim on denim or the double denim or the Candian tuxedo trend is a tricky one! But mastering it with utmost subtlety is our #GirlCrush Sonakshi Sinha. She has been tapping on this trend intently for quite some time now with her go-to fashion stylist Mohit Rai. A newest photoshoot saw Sonakshi stun us yet again, this time with a sassy vibe underlining the double denim game. A laid-back, couch posing mood saw Sonakshi don a white bralette paired off with an oversized denim jacket and knee ripped cropped denim. On the fashion front, Sonakshi is always game for experimenting with varied nuances of style, often finding a spot amongst the consistently sartorial stunners of B-town.

When she isn’t wooing us with her on-screen radiance, she has us hooked to her off-screen shenanigans on Instagram. Here's a closer look at her denim style. Sonakshi Sinha Promises a ‘Bright Future’ As She Shares a Beautiful Picture in a White Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha - Denim On Denim

A pair of knee-ripped Zara denim was paired off with a white V-neck bralette and layered over with a denim jacket by J Lux Label. A dainty necklace by Outhouse, soft wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha in Double Denim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

