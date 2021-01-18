She is our perennial #GirlCrush. Back to doing what she does the best - slay endlessly, Sonakshi took to dazzling in white with a brand new photoshoot. A black glossy dress by Public Desire hugged Sonakshi's lithe frame as she chose a befitting minimal glam and textured waves as accompaniments. On the fashion front, we believe Sonakshi Sinha’s early innings as a fashion designer allow her to seamlessly blend in that innate understanding with the finer sensibilities of her go-to fashion stylist, Mohit Rai resulting in always wondrous styles. An always edgy to fiercely feminine vibe is seen as Sonakshi goes on to take on power dressing, athleisure chic and traditional styles.

A brilliant beauty game that defines her large, doe-shaped eyes and high cheekbones always accentuates. Here is a closer look at her style. Sonakshi Sinha Promises a ‘Bright Future’ As She Shares a Beautiful Picture in a White Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha - Bombtastic

A black glossy Public Desire dress was paired off with textured waves and nude glam. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha in Double Denim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).