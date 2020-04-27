When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Malavika Mohanan, Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra Said Yes to the Bolder the Better Polka Dots!

Bold Polka Dots Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Polka dots are a wardrobe staple! The spotty motif experiences a resurgence every now and then. This time, it's bolder the better vibe that has caught the fancy of celebrity fashion stylists with fashion designers catering to the same trend. The spotty trend that began with humble, fun and feminine attributes has assumed enormous proportions with red carpet and street style equally joining in the fervour. Lesser prim and going all out, the bold polka dots with vibrant undertones found a worthy muse in Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Malavika Mohanan, Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra.

Polka Dots truly suit every shape and what renders them the cynosure is their whimsical nature with the versatility to be upgraded to sophistication and most importantly, fun! Here's a closer look.

Deepika Padukone - MAMI Movie Mela

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was a blue and black polka dot gown by Marmar Halim with delicate studs, sleek at the top and wavy at the bottom hair and subtle glam.

Kangana Ranaut - Photoshoot

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Kangana took to a Gauri and Nainika polka dot midi dress with red pumps, vintage hairdo and glam.

Malavika Mohanan - IMG Lakme Event

Styled by Archa Mehta, it was a pink polka dot one-shoulder dress by Gauri and Nainika replete with a bold belt. Textured wavy hair, bold pink lips and strappy white stilettos completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha - Myntra Fashion Superstar

Styled by Mohit Rai, it was a red polka dot dress by Gauri and Nainika teamed with Sophia Webster heels, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink Promotions

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, it was a Sabyasachi polka dot saree teamed with a red blouse, statement earrings, a chic hairdo, intense eyes and bold red matte lips.

Which of these celebrity-endorsed polka dots vibe did you love the most?