Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy film Roohi which released in theatres on March 11 has earned a decent sum at the ticket window on its first day. The Hardik Mehta movie which opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike have churned Rs 3.06 crore. Considering that Roohi got mostly not-so-great reviews, the BO for day one seems not at all bad. Mahashivratri holiday can be one of the reasons that the film hs earned well on its opening day. Roohi Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s Horror Comedy Invites Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Roohi had high expectations, as it was the first film starring A-listers that released in the theatres after the pandemic. Having said that, early reviews and netizens reactions were not in favour of the flick. While the performances of the stars were given a thumbs up, many mentioned that Roohi is meh, when it comes to storyline. But, it promises laugher, for sure. Roohi Movie Review: Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's Horror Comedy Will Make You Giggle!

Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/udH2i0ZGpR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

Also, looking at the BO collection, we feel that the audience wants to invest in cinema. Even though coronavirus in on the rise, peeps do not want to go low when it comes to entertainment. March 12 and 13 marks the weekend and that's the chance when Roohi might be able to earn more than the opening day collection.

Talkin about the storyline of the movie, it's kind of inspired by the 2018 hit film Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar as leads. However, the plot has no connection from the previous one and is entirely fresh and unique in its own way. Stay tuned!

