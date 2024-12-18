Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious and significant Hindu occasion. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 18. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and on this day, devotees worship the revered deity with a lot of joy and devotion. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is revered as the deity of knowledge, wisdom, and new beginnings, and he is also known as the remover of obstacles and fulfiller of desires. This day carries profound spiritual significance. On this day, devotees observe a fast and perform rituals and pujas to channel divine energies of peace, prosperity, and wisdom while seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha for a harmonious and successful life. From date to significance and rituals, here's all you need to know for the occasion. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Share WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes & Facebook Status Pics of Lord Ganesha On The Auspicious Day.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 18.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi starts on December 18, 2024, at 10:06 AM.

The Chaturthi Tithi ends on December 19, 2024, at 10:02 AM.

Moonrise on Sankashti Day

On Sankashti Day, the moonrise will be at 09:05 PM.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is observed on the fourth day of the waning moon, and it is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity and wisdom. ‘Akhuratha’ literally refers to Lord Ganesha seated on a mouse. This symbolises humility and control over one’s desires. Devotees fast, chant mantras, offer prayers, and visit temples to seek his blessings on this day. The day is very significant as it reminds devotees to overcome challenges with faith, grace, and devotion.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals

On this day, devotees perform several rituals. The first step is to take a bath early in the morning to purify oneself before the puja. Devotees then wear clean clothes as a mark of devotion and respect. The occasion begins with the worshipping of Lord Ganesh through prayers and sacred mantras.

For the first ritual, an image of Lord Ganesha is anointed with clean water as a mark of purification. Incense, flowers, and lighted lamps are offered while mantras are chanted. In the evening, once the puja is completed, devotees make a water offering, known as Arghya, to the moon. This is an important part of the rituals, as the moon is associated with Lord Ganesha and his blessings for prosperity and wisdom.

Another important ritual is fasting. Devotees observe the Nirjala fast and refrain from having food or water throughout the day. However, for devotees who find it hard to follow this fast, fruits and sabudana khichidi can be consumed after offering Arghya to the moon in the evening. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance: A Guide to Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Fasting and Celebration To Worship Lord Ganesha.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is a day of deep devotion and faith. It is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha through rituals, prayers, fasts, and chanting mantras. Observing this sacred occasion with sincerity allows devotees to seek divine blessings and strengthen their spiritual connection with God. This auspicious day serves as a meaningful opportunity to invite the Lord’s grace into one’s life and overcome obstacles with his guidance.

