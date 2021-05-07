The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing, and Muslims across the world are observing fast, devoting themselves to prayers and recitation of the Quran. Ramadan, also called Ramzan 2021 started on April 13, and today marks an important day in the Islamic calendar month. It is the last Friday of Ramadan, observed as Jamat Ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma, It is believed to be the second holiest day of the Ramadan month. The Arabic word ‘Jamat Ul-Vida’ literally signifies Friday of farewell. ‘Gathering’ is what the word Jumu’ah stands for, but because of the ongoing pandemic, a gathering is a no-no. But you can still share Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 messages virtually. In this article, we bring you Jamat Ul-Vida HD images, Alvida Jumma Mubarak greetings, and photos to observe the last Friday of Ramadan. You can share these wishes through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, Instagram, and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

According to the Islamic culture, Jummah, Friday is believed to be the holiest day of the week. Though all Fridays are deemed important, the last Jumma during Ramzan holds special significance. Reading Quran, prayers, conducting charitable work are some of the ways Jamat Ul-Vida is celebrated. The day is celebrated with great fervour every year. But because of the ongoing pandemic, people are advised to avoid going out of their home and observe the holy occasion indoors instead. To make it memorable, Muslims can share heartfelt Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 greetings, Jamat Ul-Vida messages, and HD images on the last Friday of Ramzan.

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Has a Very Short Tenure Which Passes in Counting, but the Practice Self-Restraint Stays Long. Alvida Ramadan Jumma!

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Is Over in the Blink of an Eye but the Happiest Stay Long for the Better. Alvida Jumma Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Ramzan, the Gates of the Heaven Are Opened and Dua Is Accepted, Use It Against Your Problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Guide You After This Ramadan and Throughout Your Life.

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: @Tera_yar_hu_me/ Twitter)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Most Sacred Day, With the Countless Blessings and Mercies of Allah, May This Juma Lighten Your Life With the Teachings of Islam and Protect You From Calamity. Have a Blessed Friday Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers over the years, and keeps updating its platform with new sticker images to commemorate different occasions. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both iOS and Android users. You can visit those platforms, or CLICK HERE to download the latest collection. We wish you and your family health and prosperity on Alvida Jumma,

